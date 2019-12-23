SF Capital Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $70.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $34,587.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.01164916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00116971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SF Capital Token Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,198,265 tokens. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SF Capital

SF Capital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

