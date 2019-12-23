Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $39.97 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 622.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

