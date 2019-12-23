Sherritt International (TSE:S) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 2127047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$27.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sherritt International Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

