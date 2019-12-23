SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point cut shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 68,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,024. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $7,244,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $76,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $157,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.