Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIX2. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.83 ($123.06).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €88.40 ($102.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14. Sixt has a 1 year low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a 1 year high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.02.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

