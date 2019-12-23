Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. Barclays currently has a buy rating on the stock. Smart Global traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 15254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Smart Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 8.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 785,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 714,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 281,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

