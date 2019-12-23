Smartgroup (ASX:SIQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.69

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$6.69 ($4.74) and last traded at A$6.82 ($4.84), with a volume of 1432160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$6.78 ($4.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $905.46 million and a PE ratio of 14.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$9.84.

Smartgroup Company Profile (ASX:SIQ)

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartgroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartgroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.