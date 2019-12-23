SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

