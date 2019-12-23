Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Receives C$32.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Snc-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$30.35 on Friday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$15.47 and a 1 year high of C$48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.78. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.8799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Snc-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.10%.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

