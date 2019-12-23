Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNC. CIBC upped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins raised Snc-Lavalin Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.75.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$30.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$15.47 and a 12 month high of C$48.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.8799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Snc-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.10%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

