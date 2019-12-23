SnowGem Reaches Market Cap of $230,566.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market cap of $230,566.00 and $40,018.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,476.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.32 or 0.01744992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.02586643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00556491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00642293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011118 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013528 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 20,795,520 coins and its circulating supply is 20,718,428 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

