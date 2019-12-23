Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Receives $17.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 923,671 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SOI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

