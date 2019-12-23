Solid State (LON:SOLI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $630.00

Shares of Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.29) and last traded at GBX 630 ($8.29), with a volume of 8929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($8.16).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 507.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 478.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Solid State’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Solid State Company Profile (LON:SOLI)

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

