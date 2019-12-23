Spectiv (SIG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $947.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 95.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded up 124.4% against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $94,270.00 and $947.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00181752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01167934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025756 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,957,395 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.