SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.00

SRT Marine Systems PLC (LON:SRT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 81119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of SRT Marine Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 million and a P/E ratio of 26.19.

About SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

