State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $76.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STT. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.66.

NYSE:STT opened at $79.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $61.09.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that State Street will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,642,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 34.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,143,565,000 after buying an additional 5,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in State Street by 24.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,171 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in State Street by 63.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in State Street by 9.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,149,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,482,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

