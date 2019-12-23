Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) vs. Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Critical Analysis

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stamps.com and Steel Connect’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $586.93 million 2.47 $168.64 million $9.84 8.63 Steel Connect $819.83 million 0.14 -$66.73 million N/A N/A

Stamps.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Steel Connect.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Stamps.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Stamps.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 14.03% 16.87% 12.17% Steel Connect -6.58% -36.69% -3.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stamps.com and Steel Connect, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 0 4 1 0 2.20 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stamps.com presently has a consensus price target of $80.80, suggesting a potential downside of 4.89%. Given Stamps.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Risk & Volatility

Stamps.com has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Steel Connect on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the MetaPack, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business. The company offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification (RFID) tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. It also provides fulfillment services, including order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and content protection and activation, and IP security services, as well as optimizes component and finished goods inventory levels. In addition, it offers operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform, which online buying experience so that products can be purchased, serviced, and delivered worldwide; and provides reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers to improve service parts management and the value of returned assets. Further, the company offers EZ Connect service, which provides essential fulfillment capabilities for emerging growth companies without the expensive surprises associated with third-party fulfillment services; and direct marketing services comprising end-to-end services for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaign services. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

