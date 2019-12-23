Stephanie Linnartz Sells 16,606 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.63. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,550,000 after buying an additional 1,000,762 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after purchasing an additional 698,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,246,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,403,000 after purchasing an additional 243,203 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,574,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott International by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 238,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura raised their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.64.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

