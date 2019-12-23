STM Group (LON:STM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.25

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.25 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.60 ($0.30), with a volume of 67860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.10 ($0.30).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of STM Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get STM Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2.76.

STM Group Company Profile (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.