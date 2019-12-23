Storj Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.25 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Bittrex, Radar Relay and Liqui. During the last week, Storj has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $14.25 million and $2.60 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, IDEX, Poloniex, Livecoin, Liqui, CoinTiger, ABCC, Huobi, IDAX, Gate.io, Liquid and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

