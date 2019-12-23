Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Receives $14.25 Average PT from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

SHO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,536,000 after buying an additional 3,072,035 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 800,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 170,002 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $1,221,000.

Shares of SHO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 63,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,522. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.91%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

