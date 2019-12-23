SunTrust Banks Raises AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $48.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential downside of 7.48% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AAR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

AIR stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23. AAR has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,276,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,709,000 after acquiring an additional 106,127 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AAR by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 406,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

