Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.00

Supermarket Income REIT PLC (LON:SUPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.44), with a volume of 41547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.87. The stock has a market cap of $369.97 million and a PE ratio of 20.66.

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35), for a total value of £82,400 ($108,392.53).

About Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the UK. It aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for long- term capital growth.

