Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.98

Sureserve Group PLC (LON:SUR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.98 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.45), with a volume of 8964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.45).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00.

About Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.