SwiftCash (SWIFT) Hits Market Cap of $41,424.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $41,424.00 and $5.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwiftCash has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 110,101,200 coins and its circulating supply is 109,380,769 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

