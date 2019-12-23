Swipe (SXP) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Swipe has a market capitalization of $70.95 million and $13.20 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00015266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. During the last week, Swipe has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00183639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01182851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00117398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. Swipe's official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

