Synaptics (SYNA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA):

12/20/2019 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Summit Redstone to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2019 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2019 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Synaptics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

11/8/2019 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2019 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $50.00.

11/7/2019 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/4/2019 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/1/2019 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of SYNA opened at $67.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Synaptics, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $68.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $119,966.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,515 shares of company stock worth $2,347,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 79.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $931,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

