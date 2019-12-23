Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $13.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $217.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 4,013.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $70,180.00. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 183,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 91,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 242,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

