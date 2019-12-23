Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.0209 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and $417,669.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Tux Exchange and Bittylicious.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00554214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008039 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000484 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 573,041,001 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Poloniex, YoBit, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.