TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.75 Million

Brokerages expect that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report sales of $35.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.80 million. TechTarget posted sales of $31.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $133.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.70 million to $133.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $147.30 million, with estimates ranging from $146.70 million to $147.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.73%.

TTGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

TechTarget stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $714.94 million, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.75. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 43,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $1,117,124.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 51,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $1,503,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,071 shares of company stock worth $5,418,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TechTarget by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 5.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

