Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) vs. Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Financial Review

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Telenor ASA and Spirent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 1 5 1 0 2.00 Spirent Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telenor ASA presently has a consensus price target of $18.90, indicating a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Telenor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telenor ASA and Spirent Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $13.57 billion 1.92 $1.81 billion $1.22 14.51 Spirent Communications $476.90 million 3.94 $55.80 million $0.43 28.60

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Spirent Communications. Telenor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Telenor ASA pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirent Communications pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 8.04% 18.15% 3.95% Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Spirent Communications on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcast services include DTH, and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites and equipment. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment develops active test and analytics solutions for service turn-up, network performance improvement, and customer experience management. The Connected Devices develops automated test systems; and offers services to test new devices in the lab or on networks. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.