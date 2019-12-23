Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.02. Telephone & Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

