Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

NYSE TS opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Tenaris’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,212,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 41.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 48.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tenaris by 94.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

