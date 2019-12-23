Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion and a PE ratio of 58.35. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 364.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 84,753 shares in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

