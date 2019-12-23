TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

NYSE:TTI opened at $1.92 on Monday. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $225.97 million, a P/E ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 59.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.