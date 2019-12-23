TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTI. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 175,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 57,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.