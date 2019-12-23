Time New Bank (TNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.21 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Time New Bank has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $574,629.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, OKEx, CoinBene and C2CX. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.01164916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00116971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank launched on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bibox, C2CX, Hotbit, DragonEX, OKEx, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Huobi, BigONE and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.