Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Shore Capital cut shares of Tp Icap to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 381 ($5.01).

Get Tp Icap alerts:

LON TCAP opened at GBX 410 ($5.39) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. Tp Icap has a twelve month low of GBX 265.40 ($3.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 425 ($5.59). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 382.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 326.67.

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.