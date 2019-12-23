Traceability Chain Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $6,364.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050722 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00325638 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003729 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013165 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015178 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 71% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009549 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.