Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Given a C$3.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) has been given a C$3.75 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of TMQ stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.40 million and a PE ratio of -15.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.78. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$4.10.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

