Tripio (TRIO) Market Capitalization Tops $4.77 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. Tripio has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $708,199.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.01166589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00117230 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

