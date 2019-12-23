Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

TBI has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Trueblue in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Trueblue stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.66. Trueblue has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Trueblue’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trueblue will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Trueblue in the third quarter worth approximately $834,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Trueblue by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Trueblue by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Trueblue in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

