Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) will report $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Truist Financial reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.07.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $40,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

