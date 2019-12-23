TrustNote Achieves Market Cap of $12,757.00 (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, TrustNote has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One TrustNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustNote has a market capitalization of $12,757.00 and $11.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustNote alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00182496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.01175674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00117102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrustNote Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official message board is medium.com/trustnote. TrustNote’s official website is trustnote.org. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin.

Buying and Selling TrustNote

TrustNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.