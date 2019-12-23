TTC Price Tops $0.0243 on Exchanges (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, TTC has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $60,872.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, BitForex and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.53 or 0.06190209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 837,883,412 coins and its circulating supply is 380,858,256 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

