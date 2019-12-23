Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Cut to GBX 65

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Investec cut Tullow Oil to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Tullow Oil to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 116.29 ($1.53).

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 62.88 ($0.83) on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.23. The company has a market capitalization of $884.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

