Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$1.60

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TSE TRQ opened at C$0.89 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -10.99.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$278.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.0703553 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.