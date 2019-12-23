Ubiq Price Reaches $0.0630 on Major Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Ubiq has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $5,408.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

