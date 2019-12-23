UBS Group Reiterates “€15.50” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENGI. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.18 ($18.81).

EPA:ENGI opened at €14.75 ($17.15) on Friday. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.00.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

