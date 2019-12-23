UChain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $33,886.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UChain token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. UChain has a market cap of $49,928.00 and approximately $33,886.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UChain’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. The official website for UChain is uchain.world. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

